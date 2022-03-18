Accessibility links
March 18, 2022
March 18, 2022 3:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A preserved Sumatran Tiger that was collected by the Natural Resources Conservation Board as evidence is burned in Palembang, Indonesia.
2
Jewish men and youths in Purim costumes celebrate in the Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem.
3
A person looks at 109 empty baby carriages placed in the center of Lviv, Ukraine, to highlight the large number of children killed in ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
4
A ranger trying to keep a stranded wale hydrated at the remote Farewell Spit on New Zealand's South Island.
March 18, 2022
