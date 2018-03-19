Accessibility links

March 19, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to supporters during a rally near the Kremlin in Moscow, March 18, 2018. Putin won a fourth term as Russia&#39;s president, adding six more years in the Kremlin for the man who has led the world&#39;s largest country for all of the 21st century.
A dance troupe performs traditional Mexican dances at the 2018 National Cherry Blossom Festival near the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., March 18, 2018.
The statues on Bush House, the former headquarters of the BBC, are seen dressed in glasses, scarves and T-shirts by artist Leo Caillard as part of his The Classical Now show at Bush House and Sommerset House, in London.
