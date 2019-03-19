Accessibility links
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 19, 2019
March 19, 2019 2:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Disabled children cover each other in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India.
2
A shivering displaced woman stands in the doorframe of a house in Beira, Mozambique. More than 1,000 people are feared dead in a cyclone that smashed into the country last week.
3
A group of students (C) sings in front of flowers left in tribute to victims at the Botanical Garden in Christchurch, four days after a shooting at two mosques that claimed the lives of 50 people.
4
Posters with drawings of French President Emmanuel Macron wearing the coronation tunic of King Louis XVI are displayed during a demonstration by labor unions against the government's reforms, in Paris.
March 19, 2019
