Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 19, 2023
March 19, 2023 1:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People gather to see the cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.
2
People visit Cholmondeley Castle in Cholmondeley, Britain.
3
Nurmalawati lies covered with black sand during a traditional therapy, which is believed to have therapeutic properties, at Syiah Kuala beach in Aceh, Indonesia.
4
An elderly man carries firewood on his back on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.
March 19, 2023
