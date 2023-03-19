Accessibility links

March 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 People gather to see the cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.
2 People visit Cholmondeley Castle in Cholmondeley, Britain.
3 Nurmalawati lies covered with black sand during a traditional therapy, which is believed to have therapeutic properties, at Syiah Kuala beach in Aceh, Indonesia.
4 An elderly man carries firewood on his back on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan.

