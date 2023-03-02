Accessibility links

March 2, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in this time exposure photograph from Launch Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Local resident Yurii holds the hand of his pregnant relative Anna, 27, after she was rescued from a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
A medical worker in protective gear waits to administer COVID-19 tests for reporters&nbsp;who signed up to cover the press conference and the opening of the Chinese People&#39;s Political Consultative Conference&nbsp; at a quarantine hotel in Beijing.
University security and demonstrating students clash as they attempt to gain entry to the Great Hall at the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) in Johannesburg, South Africa.&nbsp;The students were protesting what they allege is a lack of adequate support from the university for unhoused students and those with outstanding fees.&nbsp;
