Day in Photos

March 20, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A falla ninot burns during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain.
2 An inside view of the underwater restaurant Under in Baaly, Norway, March 19, 2019.
3 A woman walks along the stairs which shows the sign of the fair prior to the Leipzig International Book Fair in Leipzig, Germany.
4 Israeli forces fire tear gas canisters at Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

