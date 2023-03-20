Accessibility links

March 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

The Pyramid of the Moon is seen on the day of the spring equinox as hot air balloons float above the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico.
Riot police fire teargas to disperse supporters of Kenya&#39;s opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance during a nationwide protest over cost of living and President William Ruto&#39;s government in Nairobi.
A Palestinian man rides a paddle board on a flooded street following heavy rain at the Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza strip.
A tribal woman tries to catch small fish as her grand daughter dozes off on her back at a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, northeastern Assam state, India.
