Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 20, 2023
March 20, 2023 2:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Pyramid of the Moon is seen on the day of the spring equinox as hot air balloons float above the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico.
2
Riot police fire teargas to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance during a nationwide protest over cost of living and President William Ruto's government in Nairobi.
3
A Palestinian man rides a paddle board on a flooded street following heavy rain at the Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza strip.
4
A tribal woman tries to catch small fish as her grand daughter dozes off on her back at a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, northeastern Assam state, India.
Load more
March 20, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
March 19, 2023
Day in Photos
March 17, 2023
Day in Photos
March 16, 2023
Day in Photos
March 15, 2023
Day in Photos
March 14, 2023
Day in Photos
March 13, 2023
Day in Photos
March 12, 2023
Day in Photos
March 10, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG