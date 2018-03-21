Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Straight Talk Africa
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
VOA Special Broadcast MC10
VOA Special Broadcast MC10
Latest show
Upcoming
22:00 - 00:30
Live Screening and Q&A - Beyond the Unicorn
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Global English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Global English
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 21, 2018
March 21, 2018 2:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A young woman flashes the victory sign in front of a bonfire as Turkish Kurds gather during Newroz celebrations for the new year in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.
2
Dane Lariscy, 5, left, works on a snowman as his siblings, Amanda Lariscy, 17, and Blaze Lariscy, 15, are having a snowball fight on the National Mall during a spring snowstorm in Washington, D.C.
3
People atop the Pyramid of the Sun in the archaeological site of Teotihuacan, in the municipality of Teotihuacan, northeast of Mexico City, are silhouetted against the morning sky during celebrations of the spring equinox.
4
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq, March 20, 2018.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 21, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 20, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 19, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 18, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 16, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 15, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 14, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 13, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments