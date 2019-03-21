Accessibility links

March 21, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A visitor takes a smartphone picture of the painting &#39;Equestrian portrait of King Philipp II (Michael Jackson)&#39; from US artist Kehinde Wiley at a preview of the exhibition &#39;Michael Jackson: On The Wall&#39; at the Bundeskunsthalle museum in Bonn, Germany.
A reveler rides a horse as he holds a city flag during a parade as part of Newroz celebrations, an ancient holiday marking the spring equinox, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
People gather to celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year, in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
Thai-German national David Pfizenmaier walks through a traffic intersection holding a sign encouraging Thais to vote in the upcoming election in Bangkok, Thailand.
