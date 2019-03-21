Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 21, 2019
March 21, 2019 2:12 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A visitor takes a smartphone picture of the painting 'Equestrian portrait of King Philipp II (Michael Jackson)' from US artist Kehinde Wiley at a preview of the exhibition 'Michael Jackson: On The Wall' at the Bundeskunsthalle museum in Bonn, Germany.
2
A reveler rides a horse as he holds a city flag during a parade as part of Newroz celebrations, an ancient holiday marking the spring equinox, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
3
People gather to celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year, in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
4
Thai-German national David Pfizenmaier walks through a traffic intersection holding a sign encouraging Thais to vote in the upcoming election in Bangkok, Thailand.
March 21, 2019
