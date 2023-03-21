Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 21, 2023
March 21, 2023 1:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man looks at the polluted river Yamuna in New Delhi, India.
2
Security personnel hold bulletproof shields to secure former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, after appearing in a court, in Lahore, Pakistan.
3
U.S. Capitol Police officers patrol on bicycles as security officials prepare for the possible indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump over an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
4
People take photos of cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan.
March 21, 2023
