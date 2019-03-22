Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
18:05 - 18:30
Trump Recognizes Israel over the Golan Heights
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 22, 2019
March 22, 2019 3:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man lays flowers at the World War Two memorial in the former village of Khatyn, Belarus. Nazi troops killed 149 villagers on March 22, 1943, most of them children and women, and burned down their houses. The village was never restored again, according to historians.
2
People carry a body during a burial ceremony for victims of the March 15, 2019 mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand.
3
Firemen work following an explosion at a chemical plant in Yancheng in China's eastern Jiangsu province. The blast claimed at least 44 lives, making it one of the country's worst industrial accidents in recent years.
4
Iraqis stand by the bank of the Tigris river during a vigil for the victims of a capsized ferry in the northern city of Mosul. At least 100 people died as the ferry, packed with families celebrating the Kurdish New Year, sank on March 21, 2019.
Load more
March 22, 2019
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
March 22, 2019
Day in Photos
March 21, 2019
Day in Photos
March 20, 2019
Day in Photos
March 19, 2019
Day in Photos
March 18, 2019
Day in Photos
March 15, 2019
Day in Photos
March 14, 2019
Day in Photos
March 13, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments