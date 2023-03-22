Accessibility links

Day in Photos

March 22, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Muslim women attend mass prayers known as &#39;Tarawih&#39; during the first eve of holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A Lebanese army soldier assists a boy, affected by tear gas, during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in Beirut.
A man at a bar watches French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during an interview with journalists on television in Marseille, southern France.
Teachers clash with police officers during a protest against a new curriculum set by Bolivia&#39;s Ministry of Education in La Paz, Bolivia, March 21, 2023.
