Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 2:03 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Muslim women attend mass prayers known as 'Tarawih' during the first eve of holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia.
2
A Lebanese army soldier assists a boy, affected by tear gas, during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in Beirut.
3
A man at a bar watches French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during an interview with journalists on television in Marseille, southern France.
4
Teachers clash with police officers during a protest against a new curriculum set by Bolivia's Ministry of Education in La Paz, Bolivia, March 21, 2023.
