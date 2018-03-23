Accessibility links

Day in Photos

March 23, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 People walk under cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. The meteorological agency said this year's first blossoms appeared nine days earlier than average due to warm weather.
2 A boy is rescued from a condominium complex during a fire in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The fire killed over a dozen people, most of them died of suffocation or jumping from high floors.
3 Tourists visit India's famed monument of love, the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India. The 17th century white marble monument is India's biggest tourist draw, with about 3 million visiting every year.
4 A Pakistani camel-mounted military band performs during a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad.

