Day in Photos
March 23, 2018
March 23, 2018 2:21 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People walk under cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo. The meteorological agency said this year's first blossoms appeared nine days earlier than average due to warm weather.
A boy is rescued from a condominium complex during a fire in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The fire killed over a dozen people, most of them died of suffocation or jumping from high floors.
Tourists visit India's famed monument of love, the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India. The 17th century white marble monument is India's biggest tourist draw, with about 3 million visiting every year.
A Pakistani camel-mounted military band performs during a Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad.
