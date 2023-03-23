Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 1:48 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Spectators at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral, Fla., watch as Terran I, a 3D-printed rocket by Relativity Space, lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first stage did its job following liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and separated as planned. But the upper stage appeared to ignite and then shut down, sending it crashing into the Atlantic.
2
Police use a water cannon to disperse Israelis blocking the freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv.
3
Protesters shield with umbrellas as they scuffle with riot police during rally in Nantes, western France. French unions are holding their first mass demonstrations since President Emmanuel Macron enflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.
4
Cook, Hamid Sadakathullah, prepares the food for the community to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Load more
