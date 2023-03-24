Accessibility links

March 24, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A protester launches fireworks at the Lebanese Central Bank building as frustrated depositors rally against Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh, who is facing corruption charges, and the deepening financial crisis in Beirut, Lebanon.
Firefighters battle a blaze at a warehouse in the city's bustling Kowloon district, in Hong Kong, China.
A Muslim man arrives for the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Grand At-Tin Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A Ukrainian soldier of the 28th brigade fires a grenade launcher on the front line during a battle with Russian troops near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
