March 25, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Catalan Mossos d&#39;Esquadra regional police officers clashe with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona, Spain.
Indian artists dress up as the Hindu deity &quot;Hanuman&quot; -- the monkey God in Hindu mythology -- to mark the Rama Navami festival in Bangalore.
Devotees wave palm fronds as they are blessed by a Roman Catholic priest with holy water in observance of Palm Sunday at Baclaran church in suburban Paranaque city, southeast of Manila, Philippines.
Finland&#39;s Kaisa Makarainen competes during the Biathlon women&#39;s World Cup 12.5km mass start event, in Tyumen, Russia.
