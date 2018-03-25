Accessibility links
Search
Day in Photos
March 25, 2018
March 25, 2018 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers clashe with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona, Spain.
2
Indian artists dress up as the Hindu deity "Hanuman" -- the monkey God in Hindu mythology -- to mark the Rama Navami festival in Bangalore.
3
Devotees wave palm fronds as they are blessed by a Roman Catholic priest with holy water in observance of Palm Sunday at Baclaran church in suburban Paranaque city, southeast of Manila, Philippines.
4
Finland's Kaisa Makarainen competes during the Biathlon women's World Cup 12.5km mass start event, in Tyumen, Russia.
