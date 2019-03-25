Accessibility links

March 25, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Thousands of candles are lit in Tallinn, Estonia to commemorate the tens of thousands of victims of the deportation march when, from March 25-28, 1949, more than 22,000 people in Estonia alone were forced from their homes and deported east, many to never return.
A yellow and green jersey is thrown to Pope Francis as he waves to the faithful during a visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Loreto on the feast of the Annunciation, in Loreto, Italy.
A Confluences Museum employee checks the last details on the restored skeleton of a whale in Lyon, France, ahead of its exhibition to the public.
French president&#39;s wife Brigitte Macron (R) and Chinese president&#39;s wife Peng Liyuan wave to the crowd as they visit the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris, France.
