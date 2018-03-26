Accessibility links
Day in Photos
March 26, 2018
March 26, 2018 2:25 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Visitors on boats enjoy Someiyoshino cherry blossoms at Chitorigafuchi Imperial Palace moat in Tokyo.
Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia.
Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridg
Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers detain a man during clashes with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office in Barcelona, Spain.
