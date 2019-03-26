Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
13:30 - 14:30
Straight Talk Africa
VOA English TVMC09
VOA English TVMC09
Latest show
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 18:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 26, 2019
March 26, 2019 2:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pan Ei Mon, wife of jailed Reuters journalist Wa Lone, is seen with their daughter after attending a hearing at Myanmar's Supreme Court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
2
A Palestinian girl cleans her brother's face outside their destroyed house after an Israeli missile targeted a nearby Hamas site, in Gaza City, in the Gaza Strip.
3
Survivors of cyclone Idai cross a temporary bridge as they arrive at Coppa business center to receive aid in Chipinge, Zimbabwe.
4
Rome mayor Virginia Raggi (R) shows Pope Francis the view over the Roman Forum from a balcony during the Pope's visit to Rome's City Hall on Capitoline Hill (Campidoglio), Italy.
Load more
March 26, 2019
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
March 26, 2019
Day in Photos
March 25, 2019
Day in Photos
March 22, 2019
Day in Photos
March 21, 2019
Day in Photos
March 20, 2019
Day in Photos
March 19, 2019
Day in Photos
March 18, 2019
Day in Photos
March 15, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments