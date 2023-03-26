Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 26, 2023
March 26, 2023 2:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Muslim woman reads a copy of the Quran on the fourth day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
2
A pickup truck sits on top of the wreckage of Chuck's Dairy Cafe after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, U.S.
3
Members of the gendarmerie run during a demonstration called by the collective "Bassines Non Merci" against the "basins" on the construction site of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, in Sainte-Soline, France, March 25, 2023.
4
Rescued migrants rest on the
Geo Barents
rescue ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), as the ship makes its way to the Italian port of Bari, in the central Mediterranean Sea, March 25, 2023.
March 26, 2023
