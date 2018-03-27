Accessibility links
Search
Search
March 27, 2018
March 27, 2018 2:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Mahouts bathe an elephant at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India.
2
A farmer tends to an onion crop on the slopes of Mount Cereme, Majalengka, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy: Antara Foto/Agvi Firdaus/ via Reuters)
3
A woman carries her baby through a rubbish dump in Delhi, India.
4
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at a memorial for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.
