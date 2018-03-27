Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

March 27, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Mahouts bathe an elephant at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India.
1 Mahouts bathe an elephant at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India.
A farmer tends to an onion crop on the slopes of Mount Cereme, Majalengka, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy: Antara Foto/Agvi Firdaus/ via Reuters)
2 A farmer tends to an onion crop on the slopes of Mount Cereme, Majalengka, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo courtesy: Antara Foto/Agvi Firdaus/ via Reuters)
A woman carries her baby through a rubbish dump in Delhi, India.
3 A woman carries her baby through a rubbish dump in Delhi, India.
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at a memorial for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.
4 Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at a memorial for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG