March 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A man on a motorcycle crosses a suspension bridge over the Bagmati river in Lalitpur, Nepal.
2 Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, take part in a nationwide protest over the cost of living and against President William Ruto's government in Nairobi.
3 Silvia Palmieri, mother of a teacher who survived a stabbing attack at the Thomazia Montoro school, left, leaves the school comforted by a friend in Sao Paulo, Brazil.  A 13-year-old student fatally stabbed a 71-year-old teacher and wounded three teachers and two fellow students in a knife attack at the public school, state officials said.
4 An electronic display reading 'no traffic of trains due to the strike' is seen at the main railway station during a nationwide strike called by the German trade union Verdi over a wage dispute in Hamburg.

