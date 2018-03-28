Accessibility links
Day in Photos
March 28, 2018
March 28, 2018 2:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris,
A general view shows the business tower Lakhta Centre (C), which is under construction, and the Saint Petersburg Stadium (L) during the sunrise in St. Petersburg, Russia.
A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia.
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer in the arctic environment in the sea around Greenland.
