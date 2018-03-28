Accessibility links

Day in Photos

March 28, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris,
A general view shows the business tower Lakhta Centre (C), which is under construction, and the Saint Petersburg Stadium (L) during the sunrise in St. Petersburg, Russia.
A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia.
KV Svalbard&#39;s crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer in the arctic environment in the sea around Greenland.
4 KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer in the arctic environment in the sea around Greenland.

