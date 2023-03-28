Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 28, 2023
March 28, 2023 1:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People walk among blossoming pear flowers in Suqian, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
2
A woman hugs a police officer at the entrance of the Covenant School at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee. A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville, before being shot dead by police.
3
French gendarmes apprehend a protester during clashes on the tenth day of nationwide strikes and protests against French government's pension reform, in Paris.
4
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, following decades-long tradition, tries on a pair of shoes purchased a day ahead of her delivering the 2023 Budget, at fashion retailer Simons in Ottawa, Ontario, March 27, 2023.
March 28, 2023
