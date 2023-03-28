Accessibility links

March 28, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People walk among blossoming pear flowers in Suqian, in China&#39;s eastern Jiangsu province.
A woman hugs a police officer at the entrance of the Covenant School at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee.&nbsp;A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville, before being shot dead by police.
French gendarmes apprehend a protester during clashes on the tenth day of nationwide strikes and protests against French government&#39;s pension reform, in Paris.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, following decades-long tradition, tries on a pair of shoes purchased a day ahead of her delivering the 2023 Budget, at fashion retailer Simons in Ottawa, Ontario, March 27, 2023.
