Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 29, 2018
March 29, 2018 3:02 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday during which sacred oils are blessed at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
2
Britain's Queen Elizabeth holds a bouquet after attending the Royal Maundy service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
3
Catholic clergy walk during the Washing of the Feet procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem.
4
Relatives of inmates cried at the General Command of the Carabobo Police as they wait outside the prison, where a fire occurred in the cells area, according to local media, in Valencia, Venezuela March 28, 2018. Rioting and a fire in the cells of a police station in the central city killed 68 people, according to the government and witnesses.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 29, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 28, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 27, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 26, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 25, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 23, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 22, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 21, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments