Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
18:05 - 18:30
The Fallout of Mueller's Trump-Russia Investigation
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 29, 2019
March 29, 2019 2:16 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, Britain.
2
Members of the European armies listen to the European Union anthem during the transfer of authority of leadership of the European Union Atalanta Operation from UK to Spain, at the naval airbase in Rota, near Cadiz, southern Spain.
3
A demonstrator wears a mask with signs on it referring to Article 102 of the constitution, which paves the way to ouster President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, during a protest in Algiers, Algeria.
4
Russian cadets play during the annual cadet schools get-together in Moscow.
Load more
March 29, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
March 28, 2019
Day in Photos
March 27, 2019
Day in Photos
March 26, 2019
Day in Photos
March 25, 2019
Day in Photos
March 22, 2019
Day in Photos
March 21, 2019
Day in Photos
March 20, 2019
Day in Photos
March 19, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments