Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Ukrainian woman soldier, left, kisses her husband as they meet at a railway station close to the frontline in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
2
An anti-war activist holds up a sign "Stop war exercise, Go home" in front of a South Korean marine taking a position during a U.S. and South Korea marine corps combined amphibious landing drill, in Pohang.
3
Women gather and wait their turn to get a free sack of wheat flour at a distribution point, in Peshawar, Pakistan.
4
Pope Francis is helped to get on the popemobile car at the end of the weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in The Vatican.
