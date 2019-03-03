Accessibility links

March 3, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Revelers take part in a fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in Ivrea, Italy.
People take part in the long distance cross country ski competition Vasaloppet in Salen, Sweden.
Dry grass and bushes burn during sunset near the village of Ivanovka, Crimea.
Masked revelers participate in the Carnival in Venice, Italy, March 2, 2019.
