Day in Photos

March 3, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

An Israeli activist dressed as a clown salutes a group of Israeli soldiers during a solidarity rally by Israeli left-wing activists in the West Bank town of Hawara.
A Palestinian man collects plastic as smoke rises from a fire in a landfill, east of Gaza City.
The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece.
A soldier dressed as an usher stands guard at an entrance door of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
