March 3, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Doctors chant slogans during a rally to protest against government plans to increase medical school admissions in Seoul, South Korea.
2 A Palestinian vendor waits for customers in front of a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
3 A woman walks past bodies of inmates outside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Hundreds of inmates fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight.
A woman writes a message on the message board during the tenth annual remembrance event at a shopping mall, in Subang Jaya, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.&nbsp;Ten years ago, a Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, had disappeared March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with over 200 people on board.&nbsp;
4 A woman writes a message on the message board during the tenth annual remembrance event at a shopping mall, in Subang Jaya, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ten years ago, a Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, had disappeared March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with over 200 people on board. 

