March 30, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A man walks among graves of unidentified local people who were killed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, a day before the celebration of the first anniversary of the Bucha liberation from Russian troops on March 31.
King Charles III has a go at cheese making during a visit to an organic farm in Brandenburg, Germany.
Palestinians hold flags as they mark "Land Day," an annual commemoration of six Arab citizens of Israel who were killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations over land confiscations in 1976, in the southeast of Gaza City.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters at the Liberal Party's headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro arrived back in Brazil on Thursday after a three-month stay in Florida, seeking a new role on the political scene.
