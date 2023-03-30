Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 2:19 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man walks among graves of unidentified local people who were killed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, a day before the celebration of the first anniversary of the Bucha liberation from Russian troops on March 31.
2
King Charles III has a go at cheese making during a visit to an organic farm in Brandenburg, Germany.
3
Palestinians hold flags as they mark "Land Day," an annual commemoration of six Arab citizens of Israel who were killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations over land confiscations in 1976, in the southeast of Gaza City.
4
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters at the Liberal Party's headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro arrived back in Brazil on Thursday after a three-month stay in Florida, seeking a new role on the political scene.
Load more
March 30, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
March 29, 2023
Day in Photos
March 28, 2023
Day in Photos
March 27, 2023
Day in Photos
March 26, 2023
Day in Photos
March 24, 2023
Day in Photos
March 23, 2023
Day in Photos
March 22, 2023
Day in Photos
March 21, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG