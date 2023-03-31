Accessibility links

March 31, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Muslim worshippers stand around Maqam Ibrahim (Station of Abraham) as they pray, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca during the second Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramadan.
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a pro-law enforcement flag outside his Mar-a-Lago resort a day after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Freshly dyed eggs lie on a conveyor belt at the Beham colored eggs company in Ursberg near Augsburg, Germany.
Lava spews out of Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, during an eruption seen from Jrakah village, in Magelang.
