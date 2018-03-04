Accessibility links

March 4, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland.
A man sleeps next to a queue of cooking gas cylinders outside a gas filling station amid a scarcity in cooking gas supplies in Sana&#39;a, Yemen.
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders hold lit torches and flashlights while descending from a slope during an annual festival in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk near Krasnoyarsk, Russia, March 3, 2018.
A boy jumps off the turret of a Soviet tank on a hilltop on the the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan.
