March 4, 2019
March 04, 2019 2:46 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Debris from a home litters after a tornado blew it off its foundation in Beauregard, Alabama.
2
Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
3
A carnival float depicts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin cutting the INF Treaty during to the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany.
4
Smoke and fire billow after shelling on the Islamic State group's last holdout of Baghouz, in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province, March 3, 2019. Kurdish-led forces backed by U.S. warplanes rained artillery fire and air strikes on besieged and outgunned jihadists making a desperate last stand in a Syrian village.
