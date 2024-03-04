Accessibility links

Day in Photos

March 4, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A waste picker scouts for recyclable junk from a sewage drain used as a garbage dump at a slum area in Lahore, Pakistan.
Telam workers hug outside the state-run Telam news agency in Buenos Aires, Argentina.&nbsp;Télam&#39;s employees were laid off and unable to enter the facility after President Javier Milei announced its closure on March 1.
Israeli troops approach a roundabout during a raid on the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.
A man looks at an electronic boards displaying stock prices of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo.
