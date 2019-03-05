Accessibility links
Search
Day in Photos
March 5, 2019
March 05, 2019 2:13 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Venezuelans cross illegally into Colombia near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, which Venezuelan authorities continue to keep closed, in La Parada near Cucuta.
2
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (C), walks with his mother Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L), and his wife Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (3L), and his sons and their wives, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (4L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (2R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) during a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London.
3
A student sits with her head in her hands as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her "Be Best" initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4, 2019.
4
An oxpecker picks the ear of an impala in Kruger National Park, South Africa. Oxpeckers feed on insects and ticks on giraffes, impalas and other wild animals.
March 5, 2019
