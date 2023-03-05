Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 5, 2023
March 05, 2023 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Fire burns in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration following the collision of two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece.
Participants parade with heaps of durians during the 'Kenduren' festival in Jombang, East Java, Indonesia.
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 4, 2023.
