March 5, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Fire burns in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
2 Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration following the collision of two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece.
3 Participants parade with heaps of durians during the 'Kenduren' festival in Jombang, East Java, Indonesia.
4 Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 4, 2023.

