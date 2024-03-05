Accessibility links

March 5, 2024


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Oliver Paradee accompanies his father, Andrew Paradee, as he fills out his ballot in the primary election in Stowe, Vermont. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 15 states and one territory.
2 A woman holds a flag and a blue smoke bomb as protesters demonstrate outside the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to broker a deal to release hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.
3 Displaced Palestinians try to get internet service on their phones through the Egyptian networks to communicate with their relatives, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 4, 2024.
4 Leaders watch as an Indigenous Australian boy performs during the 50th ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne.

