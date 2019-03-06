Accessibility links
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 6, 2019
March 06, 2019 1:33 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Catholic faithful with her forehead marked with ash prays during the celebration of Ash Wednesday in Bogota, Colombia.
2
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets people outside the Blackpool Tower in Blackpool, Britain.
3
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia.
4
A Kenya Airways worker is dispersed by riot police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport during a labor dispute that grounded flights near Nairobi.
March 6, 2019
