March 6, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 An Afghan woman weaves a carpet at a traditional carpet factory in Kabul.
2 A man walks outside a destroyed school after a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Dombass region, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3 A Ukrainian serviceman of the 1st Independent Tank Brigade looks out from a D-64 tank as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline of Vuhledar, in Donetsk region.
4 An inflatable decoy of an Abrams tank is presented to media in Decin, Czech Republic. Czech company, Inflatech, has made a wide range of replicas of heavy arms, armored vehicles, aircraft or artillery, including U.S.-made HIMARS rocket system, the weapons that were among the billions of dollars in Western military aid that has helped Ukraine fight off the Russians since the Feb. 24 invasion. 

