Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 1:43 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Afghan woman weaves a carpet at a traditional carpet factory in Kabul.
2
A man walks outside a destroyed school after a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Dombass region, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 1st Independent Tank Brigade looks out from a D-64 tank as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline of Vuhledar, in Donetsk region.
4
An inflatable decoy of an Abrams tank is presented to media in Decin, Czech Republic. Czech company, Inflatech, has made a wide range of replicas of heavy arms, armored vehicles, aircraft or artillery, including U.S.-made HIMARS rocket system, the weapons that were among the billions of dollars in Western military aid that has helped Ukraine fight off the Russians since the Feb. 24 invasion.
March 6, 2023
