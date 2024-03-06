Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 6, 2024
March 06, 2024 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A view of Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto's 'Venus of the Rags' which has been reconstructed after the original artwork was destroyed in an arson attack, in Piazza Municipio, Naples, Italy.
2
Demonstrators push a pickup truck to break down a presidential palace door in Mexico City during a protest over the disappearance of the 43 students of the Ayotzinapa teaching training school in 2014.
3
A policeman rests during a demonstration demanding the impeachment of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, the rejection of the general election results and the removal of members of the General Election Commission, at the entrance of the parliament in Jakarta, March 5, 2024.
4
Elena Quispe Tincuta, 26, Julia Quispe Tincuta, 35, Alicia Quispe Tincuta, 40, and Pasesa Alana Llusco, 37, climb the snow-capped Huayna Potosi mountain, near El Alto, Bolivia. The cholita climbers's goal is to reach the summit of Everest in 2025.
March 6, 2024
