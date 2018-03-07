Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Straight Talk Africa
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
17:05 - 17:30
LIVE
VOA Asia
Upcoming
17:30 - 18:00
VOA Learning English
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
18:05 - 18:30
VOA Asia
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:05
VOA Newscasts
21:00 - 21:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 7, 2018
March 07, 2018 2:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Shinto female attendants come out of the shrine at Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan.
2
Egyptian geese fly over a pond in Frankfurt, Germany.
3
Soldiers of Brazil's Armed Forces, backed by armored vehicles, aircraft and heavy engineering equipment (not shown), take part in an operation in the violence-plagued favela of Vila Kennedy, in Rio de Janeiro.
4
A laborer works on a salt pan on the outskirts of Nagaur district in the Indian state of Rajasthan.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 7, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 6, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 5, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 4, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 2, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 1, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 28, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: Feb. 27, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments