March 7, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shinto female attendants come out of the shrine at Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan.
Egyptian geese fly over a pond in Frankfurt, Germany.
Soldiers of Brazil's Armed Forces, backed by armored vehicles, aircraft and heavy engineering equipment (not shown), take part in an operation in the violence-plagued favela of Vila Kennedy, in Rio de Janeiro.
A laborer works on a salt pan on the outskirts of Nagaur district in the Indian state of Rajasthan.
