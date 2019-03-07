Accessibility links
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 7, 2019
March 07, 2019 1:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Women stand near a banner of an International Women's day photo exhibition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8.
2
Women practice Shivkalin Yudha Kala, a Maharashtrian martial art on the eve of International Women's Day, at a ground on the outskirts of Mumbai, India.
3
Britain's Queen Elizabeth views a painting with Science Museum Director Ian Blatchford during a visit to the museum in London.
4
Police officers detain an activist of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest demanding resignations of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over allegations of corruption in a Rafale fighter planes deal with France, New Delhi.
March 7, 2019
