March 7, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People take part in a demonstration in Nice, southeastern France, as part of a nationwide action day against the French president's pension reform and its postponement of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
A security officer stands guard after the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Team Loto DSTNY's riders cycle during the 3rd stage's team trial of the 81st Paris-Nice cycling race, 32,2 km between Dampierre-en-Burly and Dampierre-en-Burly.
A police officer guards the area as firefighters attend a protest in Brussels, Belgium.
