Day in Photos
Day in Photos
March 7, 2023
March 07, 2023 1:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People take part in a demonstration in Nice, southeastern France, as part of a nationwide action day against the French president's pension reform and its postponement of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
2
A security officer stands guard after the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
3
Team Loto DSTNY's riders cycle during the 3rd stage's team trial of the 81st Paris-Nice cycling race, 32,2 km between Dampierre-en-Burly and Dampierre-en-Burly.
4
A police officer guards the area as firefighters attend a protest in Brussels, Belgium.
March 7, 2023
