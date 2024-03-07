Accessibility links

March 7, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 The Saudi Hawks aerobatics team performs following the first practice session of the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah.
2 An ODEG train arrives at the main train station in Berlin during a nationwide strike called by Germany's train drivers union GDL over wage increases.
3 Packages fall towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel.
4 Mourners watch as medical personnel prepare the bodies of 47 Palestinians, that were taken and later released by Israel, during a mass funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

