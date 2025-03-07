Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 7, 2025
March 07, 2025 1:02 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Indian Army cadet performs drills at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
2
Paramedics take cover from the rain while Palestinians cross from the Israeli military Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah to Jerusalem, to participate in the Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
3
A fallen tree sits across a road after violent winds toppled power lines as Tropical Cyclone Alfred inched towards Australia's eastern coast, in Coolangatta.
4
Passengers wait near departures for Eurostar services at St. Pancras International station in London, after Eurostar trains to the capital were halted following the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near the tracks in Paris.
March 7, 2025
