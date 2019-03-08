Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
House Judiciary Launches Probe on President Trump
17:30 - 18:00
Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Music Time in Africa
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 8, 2019
March 08, 2019 1:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A demonstrator takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Pamplona, northern Spain.
2
A dog tries to reach a flower distributed by women soldiers of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) during International Women's Day near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
3
Contestant Jazell Barbie Royale of the US reacts after winning the Miss International Queen 2019 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand.
4
People cross a street in Caracas during a power outage on March 7, 2019 that left much of Venezuela in the dark early Thursday evening in what appeared to be one of the largest blackouts yet.
Load more
March 8, 2019
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
March 8, 2019
Day in Photos
March 7, 2019
Day in Photos
March 6, 2019
Day in Photos
March 5, 2019
Day in Photos
March 4, 2019
Day in Photos
March 3, 2019
March 1, 2019
Day in Photos
February 28, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments