March 8, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A demonstrator takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Pamplona, northern Spain.
2 A dog tries to reach a flower distributed by women soldiers of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) during International Women's Day near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
3 Contestant Jazell Barbie Royale of the US reacts after winning the Miss International Queen 2019 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand.
4 People cross a street in Caracas during a power outage on March 7, 2019 that left much of Venezuela in the dark early Thursday evening in what appeared to be one of the largest blackouts yet.

