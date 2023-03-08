Accessibility links

March 8, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A man walks beside a burqa-clad woman riding a donkey along a street in Fayzaba, Afghanistan.
2 A truck drives towards a fire during a blockade as part of the movement against the government's proposed pensions reform on the Radicatel Terminal of the harbor in Port Jerome sur Seine, near Rouen, France.
3 People pay their last respect to Ukrainian serviceman Oleksiy Sokolovskyi during the funeral ceremony in St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4 Policewoman stand guard as anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest organized by the "Women for Rights" group on the occasion of International Women's Day near the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

