Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

March 8, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Members of the feminist collective "Les Rosies" participate to a march as part of the International Women's Rights Day, in Paris.
1 Members of the feminist collective "Les Rosies" participate to a march as part of the International Women's Rights Day, in Paris.
An attendant cleans before the second plenary session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
2 An attendant cleans before the second plenary session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
A demonstrator prepares to throw a projectile as Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration before the voting of a planned bill which opens the way for the operation of foreign private universities, in Athens, Greece.
3 A demonstrator prepares to throw a projectile as Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration before the voting of a planned bill which opens the way for the operation of foreign private universities, in Athens, Greece.
Men pray while visiting their relative's graves submerged in water due to heavy rain ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Semper cemetery complex in North Jakarta, Indonesia, March 8, 2024.
4 Men pray while visiting their relative's graves submerged in water due to heavy rain ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Semper cemetery complex in North Jakarta, Indonesia, March 8, 2024.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG