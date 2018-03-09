Accessibility links
Day in Photos
March 9, 2018
March 09, 2018 2:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An member of the Indian army's 'Tornadoes' motorcycle display team rides during a combined display at an officer training academy in Chennai on March 9, 2018.
2
Traditional boats are anchored at a small port during sunset on Serangan island in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on March 9, 2018.
3
An athlete skis past signs at the nordic skiing venue of the Pyeongchang Paralympic games, in Pyeongchang on March 9, 2018.
4
Demonstrators use their smartphones as torches during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 9, 2018.
